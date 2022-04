By Andrew Atkinson

The 2021-22 Torrevieja Winter Pool League presentation evening saw players and teams presented with trophies in the ‘Roll of Honour’ event.

Division 1 Champions were Bar Next Door, with runners-up Quiet Man. Division 2 Champions were Fire Station Green Watch, with the runners-up The Courtyard A. Division 3 Champions: Laguna, runners-up Micky’s.

Cup: División 1 Fire Station Black Watch, runners-up Office Aces. División 2: Fire Station Green Watch, runners-up Office Bulls. Division 3: Laguna, runners-up Oasis.

Singles: Winner Patrick BND, runner-up Malcolm, Quiet Man.

Doubles: Winners Robbie/Roger Fire Station Black Watch, runner-up Patrick/Paul BND.