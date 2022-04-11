



RACING San Miguel CF and Sporting San Fulgencio took a share of the points in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday following a 1-1 draw.

Racing, who are eleventh in the table on 28 points, looked likely to bag all three points when taking the lead on 15 minutes, when Peke netted from the penalty spot – only for San Fulgencio equalising in the 89th minute.

Racing opened the scoring when awarded a penalty after Guille was brought down in the area. Rico then failed to increase Racing’s lead, when heading wide.

Racing we’re reduced to 10 men on 75 minutes, when Peke was given a second yellow card. San Fulgencio netted a late equaliser to level the score at 1-1, that sees them in fifth spot on 36 points.

League leaders Atletico de Catral defeated CD Montesinos 3-0 to increase their lead at the top of the table to 52 points, with Monte sitting in seventh on 32 points.

Catral, who took the lead on 17 minutes failed to capitalise when missing a penalty after 25 minutes, when hitting the woodwork.

Catral netted a third goal on 70 minutes, in a match that saw Montesinos’s Pipo red-carded after 80 minutes.

CF Popular Orihuela defeated Orihuela CF B 2-0 to increase their points tally to 16, ahead of lowly Orihuela CF B with 11 points.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 CD Altet and Sporting Saladar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Athletic Club Torrellano B took three points in a 2-0 away win at Atletico Benejuzar A.

Caption: Racing San Miguel line-up against Sporting San Fulgencio.