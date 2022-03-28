



Even though Bitcoin got invented back in 2009, it took some time before the general public warmed up to the concept of digital money. In 2017, cryptocurrencies became one of the top investments stories of that year. That happened due to increasing interest in this concept, which rose the value of the world’s most popular form of virtual money, and its competitors expansively.

Once cryptos entered the public discourse and started to go mainstream, NFTs or non-fungible tokens entered the mix. These unique digital assets were the talk of the town in 2021, and they helped birth metaverse casinos, a new mode of interactive gaming that was never previously imaginable.

It now seems like cryptocurrencies are taking over the world, growing to become a fairly established payment method. Hence, it should come as no surprise that gambling operators have chosen to accept them as a way to appeal to new demographics.

Their impact is currently vast, as they continuously reshape the online gambling experience, expanding the possibilities that it holds. Today, crypto casinos are not a rarity, and below, an explanation follows regarding why they are super popular and are, so to speak, changing the game.

Bitcoin Casinos Explained

In short, a Bitcoin casino is a gambling site that allows its users to bet on games of chance using digital money. The term Bitcoin casino often gets utilized as an all-encompassing phrase that fits any platform that permits crypto deposits of any kind. Essentially, that is their main attribute, the chief characteristic that sets apart these platforms from regular online casinos.

Two main types of crypto gambling sites exist. Ones that cater to the crypto niche entirely, and others that target a more general fan base. The latter feature slots and other traditional gambling games, plus industry-standard bonuses. The first category also gets referred to provably fair platforms, and they focus on simple gaming products like dice while offering little to no promotions.

They also frequently attempt to cultivate a community presence on their sites and boast a minimalist presentation.

Crypto Casinos Facilitate Super Quick Registration

Many internet gamblers find the registration process at online casinos cumbersome. That is so due to the fact that players from specific regions must go through an identity verification process on sign-up. It entails sending documentation that verifies that they are who they say they are. Conversely, the average cryptocurrency casino lets users create an account in less than a minute, as the entire process only involves:

Choosing a reliable crypto gambling site. Clicking its register button. Inputting a password and user name. Verifying an account through a link sent to an email inbox. Sending coins to an operator’s wallet address. Waiting for the funds to arrive in the player’s casino balance. Playing desirable games.

That is pretty much it.

Simple Coin-Based Transactions at Cryptocurrency Casinos

Undoubtedly, e-wallets are the fastest way for gamblers to remove funds from their casino accounts. Yet, even if they choose to utilize this method, there is no guarantee that they will get their winnings in twenty-four hours or less.

That is because of distinct operators’ payment processing procedures and specific limitations of fiat money transfers. Credit/debit cards may be a safe and extremely accessible method, but they incur wait times of three to five banking days, if not more.

Crypto transfers at a Bitcoin casino can go through instantly, depending on the blockchain and its network congestion. Even though Bitcoin is the world’s most dominant form of digital money, a transfer performed on the Bitcoin ledger may take up to ten minutes to get finalized. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is a faster alternative, and Ripple beats these two coins’ transfer speeds by a considerable margin.

Furthermore, another reason to use cryptocurrencies when gambling online is the security these methods provide. All modern blockchains get hosted by multiple parties, making data tampering impossible, and thanks to advanced cryptographic techniques, it is pretty much unfeasible for hackers to crack established ledgers.

The Bonuses One Can Find at a Bitcoin Casino

Deposit matches are the industry standard for all types of gambling platforms. The same holds for the average crypto casino. Though, digital money platforms that focus on provably fair titles usually lack them, as they predominantly only feature free faucets, chat rain, and other distinctly crypto promos. Many consider these a remnant of the early days of Bitcoin betting when traditional promo options were largely unavailable for crypto gaming enthusiasts.

Today, things are different. On top of these promos of yonder, cryptocurrency casinos also feature deposit matches, cashback deals, and perk-rich loyalty systems where players ascend a tiered ladder through their betting activity.

If a gambling site accepts fiat and crypto deposits, then there is a decent likelihood that it will have specific promotions for both player categories. As a rule of thumb, the crypto deal will be 99% of the time the more generous of the pair.

What Games Await at Crypto Casinos

Nowadays, there is no difference in the gaming portfolios at fiat and crypto casinos. Thus, they both tend to feature robust slot catalogs and various live dealer tables. Jackpot titles are usually an option at gambling platforms that allow cryptocurrency transfers in the same scope that they get found at standard gaming hubs.

Operators that have attained approval to offer their services globally from a Curacao master license holder like Antillephone, the crypto standard, often have game arsenals that contain a few thousand products. Many also incorporate the previously mentioned provably fair options as a way to add a touch of diversity to their lobbies.

These are titles like dice, hi-lo, Plinko, and crash, about as simple forms of gambling as a human being can conceive. Plus, they let their players reset the seed number their RNGs use and check the validity of each outcome generation.

Global Gambler Acceptance

Geo-restriction blocks are the bane of many online gamblers’ existence. They stop players from specific regions from enjoying a cryptocurrency casino that they may fancy. These restrictions are in place due to internationally-licensed operators having to follow local laws where gambling is not allowed or operators not boasting the appropriate approval to operate in specific territories.

The terrific thing about crypto gambling platforms is that they make these issues a thing of the past by opening their doors to pretty much everyone. Many of them do not require player verification, and some even go so far to entirely lack any Know Your Customer procedures or feature bare minimum ones.

Therefore, it is far more likely for gamblers to find quality crypto casinos that welcome players from all corners of the globe than fiat ones. Moreover, they make withdrawals hassle-free on account of not burdening winning gamblers with complex KYC processes.