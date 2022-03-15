



Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez from the Los Montesinos School of Music said the band got great satisfaction to visit La Herrada and Los Perez in Los Montesinos on March 14.

“It was a privilege to perform in the streets so that all our neighbours could enjoy their music band for a while in La Herrada and the Los Pérez neighbourhoods.

“I have to say that for us it is a satisfaction to be able to do it, and on behalf of the band we hope all the people liked it too.

“On May 1, we will go out to other areas of our municipality with the same intention,” Jose told The Leader.

Caption: Los Montesinos School of Music band visit La Herrada. Photos: Andrew Atkinson.