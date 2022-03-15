



The UK Government announces end of international travel restrictions

The UK Government has announced the end of all international travel restrictions related to COVID-19. That means and end to passenger locator forms, with effect from this coming Friday 18 March, in time for those upcoming Easter trips.

The UK will therefore be one of the first major nations removing all remaining restrictions. The need for travellers to quarantine in hotels will also be removed at the end of the month.

The British Government has said that, however, it has contingency plans in place to deal with future variants of COVID-19 in the future. Thus, from 4 a.m. on March 18, all restrictions will be removed, including the locator form for arrivals to the United Kingdom, as well as all tests for unvaccinated passengers. The new moves also frees passengers from tests prior to departure and a test on the second day following arrival.

The statement released on the UK Government website indicates that “this is a historic moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector”, just in time for Easter reservations, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

It adds that this step reflects a government decision included in the ‘Living with COVID ‘ plan, as well as the success of the vaccination program, with 86% of the population having received the second dose and 67% the third.

” The UK is leading the world in lifting all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, and today’s announcement is a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has done to get the vaccine out there and protect each other.” Shapps said. ” I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place any longer than necessary, and we’re delivering on that today, bringing more good news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.”

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of Airlines UK, commented that “today’s announcement sends a clear message to the world: the UK industry is back” and recalled that “as travellers will no longer be burdened with unnecessary forms and tests, we can mow look forward to a return to pre-COVID normalcy in the entire travel experience.”

Alderslade highlighted “the leadership of the United Kingdom in being the first of the large aviation markets to eliminate all restrictions”.

Similarly, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy has commented that ” the announcement marks a return to normalcy of international travel ” and means customers can travel seamlessly again.

“With Easter just around the corner and summer fast approaching, this announcement comes at the perfect time,” said Steave Heapy. “Since restrictions began to be relaxed at the beginning of the year, we have experienced strong and consistent demand – the complete removal of forms and requirements will drive that demand even further.”