



The ACTORS COMMUNITY THEATRE present: Murdered To Death. A play by Peter Gordon, At Casa De Cultura, Benijofar 25th & 26th March.

Rehearsals are in the final stages and our cast of seasoned veterans and some exciting new talent are raring to go. ACTS is staging another hilarious comedy in the belief that in these troubled times laughter is the very best prescription to relieve us from the worries of the world, and with apologies to Agatha Christie, this laugh-out-loud play fits the bill.

Some tickets, priced at €10, are still available from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina – The Post Box, Dona Pepa – The Card Shop, Benimar – The Post Room, Benijofar – Bargain Books, San Miguel – The Card & Gift Shop, Ciudad Quesada – Divitos by the 4 Amigos, Ciudad Quesada – The Gastro Bar, Av. De la Costa Azul 2, Ciudad Quesada.

Alternatively on actstheatre@icloud.com; via Facebook: A.C.T.S Actors Community Theatre, or WhatsApp 602683925.