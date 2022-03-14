



A lawyer’s role is to represent another person’s interests in court and counsel them on legal issues that may or may not need judicial intervention. When it comes to individual instances, lawyers use the law. Their job is to research the facts and evidence with their clients, evaluate papers, and then prepare and submit the pleadings in the courtroom.

They present evidence, question witnesses, and debate issues of law and fact throughout the trial. They may go to an appeals court for a new trial or redress if they lose. Attorneys often use negotiation, reconciliation, and compromise to resolve cases before they get to trial.

People may organize and define their legal rights in various ways under the guidance of attorneys, thanks to the authority granted to them by the law in many different fields. Since the beginning of the 20th century, attorneys have increasingly been called upon to defend clients before administrative and judicial bodies and before legislative bodies.

With the help of contemporary technology, you may quickly find a lawyer wherever you are in the world. To provide an example, if you require legal representation and are located in Springfield, Missouri, you may do an online search to find the top lawyers in Springfield, MO. While searching for a lawyer, there are several things to consider. Yet, finding one isn’t difficult. One crucial factor when choosing the best lawyer for you is their price, and to assist you in your search for the finest lawyer in Springfield, MO, below is an estimate of how much a lawyer costs in the area.

1 . Criminal Lawyer

Criminal attorneys, sometimes referred to as criminal defense lawyers or public defenders represent those accused of a crime, including people and organizations. Domestic abuse, sex crimes, violent crimes, drug offenses, DUIs, theft, embezzlement, and fraud are just a few of the many types of crimes that criminal attorneys deal with.

An experienced criminal defense attorney may assist those accused of crimes in state, federal, and even higher levels of court. Bail bond hearings, plea bargains, trials, revocation hearings (parole or probation), appeals, and post-conviction remedies are all within their purview of experience and expertise. $205 is the average hourly cost for a criminal defense lawyer in Missouri.

Branden Twibell and Scott Pieterson practice criminal law in Springfield, Missouri. Branden Twibell and Scott Pieterson practice criminal law in Springfield, Missouri. To name a few, Branden has been named a Super Lawyers: Rising Star, as well as a member of the American Institute of Criminal Law, the National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Criminal Defense Lawyers, and America’s Top 100: Criminal Defense Attorneys.

Scott Pierson is a seasoned criminal defense lawyer who has a proven track record of success in courtrooms around the country. Scott has a proven track of successfully defending clients against serious felonies, such as DUI accusations, and securing “Not Guilty” verdicts. He has taught for the Missouri Bar and the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers on various issues, including expungements and DUI crimes. When it comes to tough criminal defense in Springfield, MO, he is the one to call.

2. Insurance Lawyer

Lawyers specializing in insurance law defend the interests of their clients throughout the process of an insurance claim. Because of the large number of shady insurers and claimants, it is imperative that everyone involved in a claim work with an insurance lawyer. In addition, they take care of several components of a claim. An insurance lawyer will protect their clients’ interests throughout the claim process, from damage restoration to settlement discussions. A lawyer specializing in insurance law is known as an insurance attorney.

When customers have legal issues with an insurance claim, they turn to them for help. In addition to negotiating settlements, insurance attorneys may also take on bad faith suits in court. If you hire an insurance lawyer, they will examine the specifics of your case and come up with a plan to help you get the compensation you are entitled to. You may find it comforting to know that an insurance lawyer is on your side if you engage one. Paying for an insurance lawyer’s income isn’t usually an issue. If they win your case, they only get paid a portion of their charge. The average hourly pay for an insurance lawyer in Missouri is $214.

Springfield attorney Douglas L. Healy specializes in insurance law. In 2000, he earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas College of Law in Arkansas. He then relocated to Springfield to work for the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as a Senior Trial Attorney. Douglas L. Healy resided in Jefferson City, Missouri, from 2004 to 2008 as the Missouri Public Service Commission’s Chief of Staff.

To meet their customers’ needs for high-quality legal services with a personal touch, Doug and Dave founded the law practice, Healy & Healy, now Healy Law Offices, in 2007. Douglas L. Healy supports local governments’ energy and utility concerns as General Counsel for Missouri’s Joint Missouri Electric Utility Commission. Douglas L. Healy, a criminal defense attorney, also defends people whom the careless actions of others have harmed.

3. Family Lawyer

Legal matters related to family relationships, such as marriage, adoption, divorce, and child custody, fall under the umbrella of family law. Family law attorneys may defend their clients in court or during discussions relevant to family law. These professionals may also draft legal papers such as court petitions and property agreements. Certain family law professionals specialize in adoption, paternity, emancipation, and other non-divorce-related family law issues.

Many facets of one’s life are affected by the question of family. When it comes to family law, a wide range of individuals is helped by lawyers, including those dealing with delicate matters that many people wouldn’t think to include. Missouri family lawyers charge an average of $231 per hour.

Lawyer Jessica L. Ward (formerly Mettler) concentrates her practice in Springfield on family law. DWI/DUI, Felonies, Misdemeanors, and Probation Violations are just some of the criminal defense cases she handles. In addition, she has extensive expertise in personal injury/motor vehicle accidents, worker’s compensation, and Social Security Disability cases. Mrs. Mettler appreciates helping the Ozarks’ residents and is happy to do so. She has represented clients in more than thirty (40) Missouri counties.

4. Real Estate Lawyer

Legally transferring property from seller to buyer requires the services of an attorney in real estate. For example, they assist in the preparation of paperwork and in ensuring that the title is clear. They also help with money transfers. Depending on who you are and the rules in your state, you, the seller, or the lender may hire a real estate lawyer to perform a variety of responsibilities. The legal parts of a real estate transaction are all handled by real estate attorneys. Structures or land that is on the ground is both included in this definition of “real property.”

For most homeowners, a real estate purchase does not require a trip to court. But a real estate lawyer can help you with the entire home-buying process, from preparing or reviewing contracts to preparing or inspecting documents from your lender and title and transfer agencies. A real estate lawyer may also be present at the closing, either remotely or physically.

Real estate attorneys often handle title searches and title insurance to ensure no outstanding claims or liens against the property before the purchase. They may also operate as a middleman between you and the seller or lender, transferring money between the two parties as needed. In the event that a snag in the sale of the property emerges, an attorney in real estate law may be of great assistance. Missouri real estate attorneys charge an hourly fee of $233 on average.

Taylor Moore is a real estate attorney in Springfield. He’s an Ozarks business lawyer with a long history at a large firm and strong ties to the community. He’s worked for some of the country’s most prestigious law firms, including a few on The AM Law 100 list. While working in New Orleans and Kansas City, Mr. Moore had the opportunity to work with and compete against the industry’s top talent. He has worked on multi-million dollar real estate deals around the country. He has been the lead trial lawyer for significant firms and Fortune 500 organizations.

In his more than a decade of legal practice, Mr. Moore has prepared contracts for a wide range of businesses, each customized to meet the client’s specific requirements. When required, he has even built new company structures from scratch. As a result, he has successfully defended Ozark’s landlords in hundreds of eviction cases throughout the years. Aside from judicial auctions and garnishments, Mr. Moore has successfully recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars for his clients over the years.

5. Personal Injury Lawyer

When someone else’s carelessness or negligence causes bodily or mental harm to a client, a personal injury lawyer works as a civil litigator for the client on their behalf. Tort law is the specialty of personal injury lawyers. These include defamation and claims for bad faith breach of contract and private or civil wrongs or injuries. Tort law is primarily concerned with reimbursing those who have been wronged and deterring others from doing the same evil.

A personal injury lawyer can assist injured people in obtaining compensation for their losses, which may include lost wages because of being unable to work, pain and suffering, current and future medical expenses that are reasonable, emotional distress, loss of companionship, legal fees, and costs, and legal fees and expenses. In addition, they try to keep customers secure from insurance companies and the justice system.

The average hourly rate for a personal injury attorney in Missouri is $247. In Springfield, Missouri, attorney Mike Lutke specializes in personal injury litigation. In 2002, he received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia Law School. He worked as a Rule 13 practitioner for the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and a private law firm while still in law school.

As of September 2002, he was practicing in St. Louis, but currently, he is located in Springfield, Missouri, where he serves clients from around the state. Mike Lutke, a former Public Defender for the State of Missouri, has successfully defended hundreds of clients and earned substantial trial practice expertise throughout his career.

At Bruce Galloway Law, Mr. Lutke founded OzarksInjuryHelp.com in June of 2020 and currently focuses his practice on criminal defense, DWI/DUI Law, personal injury law, and workers’ compensation law. In addition to representing clients in Missouri, Mr. Lutke has also represented clients in Illinois and Alabama.

6. Bankruptcy Lawyers

Legal assistance in debt reduction or elimination or filing for bankruptcy is the fundamental goal of a bankruptcy lawyer’s practice. Clients of a bankruptcy lawyer might be individuals or businesses. A bankruptcy trustee, an individual or corporate debtor, creditors’ committees, and creditors’ committees may all be represented by a bankruptcy attorney. The hours are lengthy, and many customers’ schedules necessitate late-night or weekend appointments.

Bankruptcy lawyers operate in various settings, including offices, courts, and law libraries. In and out of the courts, bankruptcy attorneys are hard at work. They help their clients understand the intricacies of bankruptcy rules and advise them on how to reduce their debt burden by selling assets and paying their creditors outside of the courthouse.

The other option is to work for creditors, aiming to collect the maximum amount of money owing from their debtors as feasible. They may ask the court to approve a debt-reorganization plan they submit to the court. Without a doubt, their most important goal is to keep their client from declaring bankruptcy.

However, they may also file bankruptcy papers for their customers if required. Bankruptcy rules differ from one state to the next. The U.S. Bankruptcy Code is a set of federal bankruptcy laws that must also be followed. Missouri bankruptcy lawyers charge an average of $272 an hour.

Ken Reynolds is a bankruptcy lawyer in Springfield, IL. In bankruptcy proceedings, he represents both creditors and debtors. In municipal law cases, his current clients include Aurora, Crane; Everton; Marionville; Verona; Walnut Grove, and Willard. For over two decades, Ken served as a partner in the Springfield, Missouri, legal firm RGG Law, where he practiced law for more than three decades. Attorneys in Missouri and Oklahoma may hire him.

In Missouri, the average hourly rate for a lawyer is between $100 and $339. The cost of a lawyer varies based on the sort of attorney. Springfield, MO, has a wide variety of attorneys, and these are just a few of them. The price range for a lawyer in Springfield, MO, is between $100 and $350 per hour, so if you ever find yourself in this situation, you’ll be prepared financially.