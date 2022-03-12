Madrid Painter Ricardo Rejón “Pichi” Exhibits In Mojácar





An exhibition by Madrid painter Ricardo Rejón “Pichi” has been inaugurated at the Mojácar “La Fuente” exhibition hall.

Born in the authentically pure “madrileño” Madrid neighbourhood of Chamberí, hence his nickname, he got started in the art of drawing and painting at a very young age.

His childhood memories revolve around paper and felt-tip pens which his father gave him to play with, one of his first gifts, according to his memory, being a draftsman’s square, also given by his father, who was a quantity surveyor.

Self-taught, he has never stopped painting and looking for his style and his way of expressing himself. A whole life in which painting has occupied a very important space.

Ricardo Rejón has lived in Garrucha for five years, and now devotes all his time to painting. Time to go to the beach and to paint, the perfect combination for his inspiration.

The future opens up to him with many projects which he is “very excited about”: presenting his work in Madrid and illustrating books.

Until 31st March, anyone interested can enjoy the works of “Pichi”, who in a style known as “naif pointillism”, presents 19 of his works in Mojácar with great affection, as it is his first exhibition and each one of his works represents an important part of his memories.

The Mojácar La Fuente Art Centre is open free of charge to the public from Wednesday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.