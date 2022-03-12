



A fun afternoon is assured, with raffle, stalls selling cothes, jewellery, craft items etc. Bookable grazing boards and afternoon teas at 15 euros a head with 5 euros a meal being donated to the cause.

Singers will entertain and hopefully there will be a tremendous turn out of people to support this event. Of course any donations be it money, toiletries, medication, non perishable food items, clothing, baby items, toys will be very much appreciated.

Grazing Boards and Afternoon teas are bookable on Tel 965 70 5907