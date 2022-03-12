



It took just four days for the National Police to track down and arrest 28-year-old José Antonio following the death of a 53 year old man in Alicante last Saturday.

Following the shooting, José Antonio fled the province but on Wednesday afternoon he was arrested in the car park of a well-known commercial area in Murcia.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday morning and has now been detained in police custody.

The arrest has been carried out by agents of the Violent Crime Group of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade, in collaboration with their colleagues from Murcia.

The National Police suspects that the motive for the crime could be a settling of accounts following an incident in 2018 in La Línea de la Concepción, where José Antonio was shot.

The fatal shooting occurred last Saturday shortly before four in the afternoon on Calle Alonso Cano in Alicante. After locating his victim José Antonio shot him several times whilst driving by his car, and then fled at high speed.

Several residents took the victim, identified as Juan Fernando, by car to the Alicante General Hospital, where he died from the injuries sustained.

The autopsy showed that he was shot three times. One of the shots had a hole for entry, exit and entry again.

The alleged perpetrator of the shooting was not the only family member to abandon Alicante. Other relatives also had to leave the city to protect themselves from reprisals where it seems that some of their homes were broken into after the fatal shooting.