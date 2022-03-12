



His visit served to instruct surgeons from the Ahmadi Hospital of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in difficult cases of refractive, cataract and corneal surgery

On the last days of February of the current year, Dr. Jorge Alió traveled as a guest surgeon to the Ahmadi Hospital of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). As a world pioneer in corneal regenerative surgery, he has been operating on very special cases. “It is a professional activity that brings me a lot of interesting patients and that I do with great pleasure”, explained Dr. Alió.

During his practice in Kuwait, he worked with the local medical team, being an instructor for the hospital surgeons in particularly difficult cases of refractive, cataract and corneal surgery, aiming to improve the visual health of the population.

This is not the first time that the professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche has visited other countries as an experienced consultant and specialist with the aim of sharing his knowledge in the field of Ophthalmology.

The international expert in anterior segment carries out several professional practices in other hospitals, such as Beverly Hills Medical Centre, also in Kuwait, or the Magrabi Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi. In addition, he is frequently invited to Egypt by various academic centers with which he collaborates to treat patients with specific pathologies.

For the founder of the Vissum ophthalmological Institute (Miranza Group), “it is exciting and a privilege to be able to carry out professional practices in various places and different countries, with different types of patients and normally complex cases that put you at the limit of your knowledge and almost oblige you to learn and evolve”.

Ahmadi Hospital opened in 1960 and its medical services were limited to Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) employees and their families. However, in the mid-1980s it was extended to all oil workers and family members.

For more than 50 years, they have been offering many services, both therapeutic and supportive. In 2017, KOC built a new 80.000-m2 modern hospital complex with the latest medical technologies, to serve also the residents of Ahmadi -the surrounding area that has a population of almost 400.000 people.