



Officers from the canine unit of Elche Local Police have rescued two Rottweilers, an American Stanford and a German Shepherd from a farm in the district of Altabix, who were in poor hygienic-sanitary conditions and without the necessary care.

The animals also posed a danger to the residents of that area, both because of the state of the perimeter fence of the farm, and because of the aggressiveness of one of the Rottweilers.

The police action began thanks to a report from an animal association, which warned of the poor condition of four abandoned dogs inside a house that had previously been occupied, but that currently nobody lived in, leaving the animals abandoned to their fate.

The agents verified that nobody visited the building where the dogs were, so they were completely unattended and did not receive water, food or the necessary hygienic care.

The agents, after observing the situation, with the collaboration of the veterinarian of the animal shelter, were able to rescue the dogs and transferred them to the shelter where they are receiving veterinary attention, care and food until they complete their recovery and can be given up for adoption.

This action is part of the commitment to the care and attention of animals of both the Elche Local Police and the Department of Animal Welfare.