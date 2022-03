A 43-year-old man was injured on Thursday after falling from a fourth floor in Pilar de la Horadada.

The incident occurred at 2:20 p.m., when the emergency services were alerted to the fall of a man from a fourth floor while he was painting a building on Avenida Levante de Pilar de la Horadada.

The emergency services despatched a paramedic unit, whose medical team treated the man for polytrauma.

After being stabilised, the injured man was transferred to Torrevieja hospital in the ambulance.