



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, has signed a decree for the distribution of powers among the councillors of the government team, after the incorporation of the new councillor, Ángel Piedecausa, to the municipal group of the PP.

Serrano has taken the opportunity to make some small changes in the distribution of delegations with the aim of “providing greater efficiency and agility to administrative management”.

Ángel Piedecausa assumes the tasks of fishing, beaches and the environment. Trini Ortiz assumes Infrastructures and Nely Baile will manage Culture, to which she incorporates Libraries and Museums. The mayor, Loreto Serrano, directly assumes public services, and creates the new European Project Planning area, which will be managed directly by the Mayor’s Office. The rest of the councillors continue with their powers.

Loreto Serrano points out that “we have made some adjustments in the departments to be more efficient and agile at work, and to seek the best management. For this reason we also created a new European Projects area to promote plans and try to attract European funds for Santa Pola”.