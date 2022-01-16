



Three judges have unanimously decided to cancel Novak Djokovic ‘s visa. The world number 1 tennis star will be deported in the next few hours and will therefore not be able to play the Australian Open.

In the trial, which began around 11:30 p.m. in Spain and ended around 8 a.m. this morning, the Federal Court dismissed the Serb’s claim.

During Sunday’s court hearing before a three-judge panel, Djokovic’s defence unsuccessfully argued that the grounds given by the government were “invalid and illogical”. His visa had been withdrawn by the Immigration Minister for a health and public order issue. A resolution for which there is no appeal. The legal reasons will be known in the coming days.

Djokovic has been staying at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, the same place he was taken after his visa was first revoked following his arrival on 6 January.

Djokovic could also be punished with three years without being able to set foot on Australian soil, where he has been a Grand Slam champion nine times.