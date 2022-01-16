



By Andrew Atkinson

Brave Seasca (4-5), Threeunderthrufive (8-13) and Luccia (7-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 13-1 treble at foggy Warwick on Saturday, that passed an inspection.

Venetia Williams trained Brave Seasca (10st 6lbs) landed the Courage Cup Handicap Chase over 2m under Charlie Deutsch, gaining a 7 lengths win ahead of Jonjo O’Neill trained top weight Sky Pirate, carrying 11st 12lbs.

Paul Nicholls saddled Threeunderthrufive to victory in the Grade 2 Wigley Group Hampton Novices Chase over 3m under Adrian Heskin, gaining a 3 1/2 lengths win ahead of Doyen Breed.

Nicky Henderson trained Luccia won the Newcomers NH Flat Race over 2 miles, under Mr Ben Ffrench, romping to a 6 1/2 lengths victory ahead of 13-8 favourite Blow Your Wad.

Philip Hobbs trained Jerrysback (22-1) tipped each-way in the 15 runners Agetur UK Grade 3 C1 3m 5f handicap chase finished fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

Emma Lavelle trained Eclair Surf (11-1) gained an emphatic 13 lenths win under Tom Bellamy ahead of 7-2 favourite Gericault Roque. Chirico Vallis (33-1) finished third; Corach Rambler (11-2) finished fourth.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to get this big winner – this horse has always threatened to do it.

“The Welsh National was the plan, but he was going to be out of the weights, so we swerved that.

“We wanted to go to Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, but he was lame that morning but there wasn’t as much prize-money as today,” said Bellamy.

Warwick underwent an 8am inspection following overnight frost, with temperatures dropping to -2C.

Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: “The weather and frost sheets were down in certain areas.

“The grass frost melted through the morning and we were pleased with what we saw first thing. We were quietly confident yesterday with the frost sheets down – but you never quite know.”

Caption: Clerk of the course Tom Ryall

