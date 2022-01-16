



Mister Fisher tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins G2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

By Andrew Atkinson

Mister Fisher (15-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase over 2m 4f at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Mr Fisher trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by James Bowen gained a 1 3/4 lengths win ahead of Eldorado Allen, leading before the last and staying on strongly.

Ben Case trained Cobblers Dream (10-1) won the Listed Coral Lanzarote Hurdle under Jack Quinlan, ahead of Highway One O Two (25-1); Call Me Lord finished third.

“He’s shown he’s got plenty of ability and was off a nice weight,” said Case.

“He had a little bit of experience in Ireland – so he knows his job – and has been very straightforward. He travels well.

“I was worried the ground may have been as it was on Boxing Day but luckily we had a dry week and it wasn’t as testing. “He’s had a good season. I won’t be greedy and he’ll have one or two more runs.

“I guess you’d look at the Coral Cup at Cheltenham if he sneaks in the race. We’ll have to see what the handicapper does with him.”

Quinlan said: “We managed to find an ideal position – he moved through the gears at the end.

“I knew it would take a good one to beat him and my worry was the loose horse.

“He’d go with an even faster pace in other big handicaps. We haven’t got to the bottom of him yet and hopefully there’s more big days.”

Dans Le Vent (14-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished fifth, with Skybet paying seven places.

Royaume Uni (4-1) tipped each-way finished third under Jamie Moore in the Class 3 Coral Handicap Hurdle over 2m.

Kempton’s meeting underwent three inspections, due to heavy fog and -4.5C overnight, with the ground soft, good to soft in places.

Caption: James Bowen rode tip Mister Fisher to win Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase. Image Kempton Park Twitter

