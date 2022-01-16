



By Andrew Atkinson

Kinderfrau (4-1) ridden by Tom Marquand completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 80-1 treble, when winning the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap over 2m. A Patent paid £171.62.

Archie Watson trained Mountbatten (9-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Racing Welfare Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford’s Saturday evening meeting.

Mountbatten, ridden by Adam J McNamara made all, winning the 7 furlongs race by 2 1/2 lengths, ahead of Sir Mark Prescott trained Noble Mark under Luke Morris.

Shanko (8-13) tipped, ridden by Richard Kingscote, landed the Class 4 five furlongs Novice Stakes.

Trainer Stuart Williams said: “I’m very pleased. He’s fairly switched on and a very exciting horse.”

Lihou (10-1) tipped each-way finished second in the Racing TV Class 3 five furlongs Handicap under George Downing, 2 1/2 lengths behind Existent.

Jenson Benson (2-1), tipped, finished second behind Almaan in the Hockton Family Handicap over 1m, beaten by a neck.

*At Lingfield David Loughnane trained Fizzy Feet (6-1) tipped each-way finished third under Rossa Ryan in the Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs.

Mark Johnston trained No Flies On Me (8-11) tipped, was placed second after a Stewards Enquiry, after winning the Betway Insider Handicap over 1m 2f, with runner-up Platinum Prince awarded the race.

Caption: Kinderfrau completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 80-1 treble. Image Chelmsford Racecourse Twitter

The post Chelmsford – Kinderfrau completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 80-1 treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.