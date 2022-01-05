



Rewards you with wonderful, long-lasting flowers

Anthurium – Flamingo Flower – is grown as a houseplant in cooler areas, but can be grown outside in the warmth of the Costa Blanca.

Care for anthurium is easy as they can tolerate all levels of indirect light, however, anthuriums growing in very low light will have fewer flowers and will grow slower.

Anthurium plants cannot tolerate any direct light, as this will burn the leaves.

Plant outdoors in a well draining soil, they don’t like continually moist soil, as the plant is susceptible to root rot.

Make sure to water your anthurium plant regularly, but don’t overwater. Only water when the soil is dry to the touch. If the plant becomes too dry, it will slow down its growth.

If the rootball becomes too dry in the pot, soak the pot in water for a good few hours to rehydrate it.

To get the best blooms the plant only needs to be fertilised once every three to four months.

Once you have the plant in the right soil and the right location, it will reward you with wonderful, long-lasting flowers.