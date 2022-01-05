



CD Montesinos kick off the New Year with a home game against CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva, on Saturday 8th January 2022, kick-off time is 5.00pm.

This game is sponsored by Jim Cripps, otherwise known as JJ’s Predictor League.

The Monte Mentals Walking Football Club of Los Montesinos, and The Cauldron Petanca Club in association with Torregolf.Eu, are Proud Supporters of The Full Monte and CD Montesinos.