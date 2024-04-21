



This week the members of the La Marina Golf Society met at El Plantio golf course to compete for the Roger & Colin Memorial Trophy. Roger & Colin were founder members of the society and to this day are greatly missed by those that knew them.

The weather was warm and perfect for a game of golf, and whilst the course was looking a bit worse for wear due to the lack of rain, everyone had an enjoyable day and some good scores were achieved.

After the game the members met back at the La Marina Sports Bar for some well- earned refreshments and the day’s presentation. We were delighted that Roger’s wife Eileen was able to attend the presentation and present the winner with the trophy. In first place and winning the Roger & Colin Memorial Trophy with 39pts was Mike Cunningham, in second place with 38 pts was Dave Sligtham and in third place on countback also with 38pts was Elspeth Mc Davitt.

Nearest the pin winners were as follows: for hole 7 was Anita Stokes, hole 9 was Mike Cunningham, hole 14 was Elspeth McDavitt and hole 18 was Mark Stokes. There was one knock out cup game being played between Gordon Thursfield and Roy Harris, Gordon won and goes forward into the next round. Well, done to all the day’s winners.