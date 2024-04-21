



On 17th. April 32 members and guests ‘teed it up’ to compete for the Harry Wilcock (Just One More) Trophy, in memory of Harry, who sadly passed away last year. Although somewhat breezy, generally the weather for playing golf was good. It was a pity though that the course was not in good condition, as some fairways were quite patchy. This no doubt was a consequence of the general shortage of water. Davide at the Lo Crispin Tavern kindly provided food in the evening for players and their guests, as well as entertainment, from a local saxophonist/singer. Over 250 euros was raised for the Helping Hands charity in Algorfa. Prior to the food and entertainment the day’s prizes were distributed.

Gold Division

1st Place – Mark Baker 34 pts off 16

2nd Place – Richard Brady 33 pts off 13

3rd Place – Gordon Campbell 30pts off 16 (on count back)

Silver Division

1st Place – Martin O’Keefe 36 pts off 21 and Winner of the Harry Wilcock Trophy

2nd Place – Howard Soltau 29 pts off 21

3rd Place – Tony Ellis 28 pts off 28

The Best Guest and those playing for Handicap prize was won by Harry’s son, Darren with 32 pts off 14

N.T. P. on Par 3s

Hole 3 – Sarah Potter

Hole 5 – Sarah Potter

Hole 13 – Rod Pullen

Hole 16 – Gordon Campbell

The 2s pot was claimed by Gordon Campbell, as he achieved the only 2 of the day. Finally, the Free Game Draw was won by Jerry Baker.

Steve Harrington. (Membership Secretary)