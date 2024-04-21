



By Suzi Cooper

The 2024 Champion of Champions event took place at Quesada Bowls Club. The weather was perfect for playing.

After a gruelling few days for some competitors, playing twice a day, the finals were completed within the original time scale.

In the Mixed Fours it was the Greenlands four of Derek Toozer, Jacqui Johnston, Lisa & Pete Bonsor who took the title against San Luis team of Dee Hoey, Mike Veale, Caroline & John Smyth.

The Mixed Triples final was contested by Mo & Martin Foulcer and Alan Bannister of Vistabella and Derek Toozer, Lisa & Pete Bonsor of Greenlands. The Greenlands triple went on to take the win.

Mixed Pairs saw Lisa & Pete back in action against Caroline & John Smyth. It was Lisa & Pete who went on to win.

In the Mens Pairs, defending Champions Chris Brazier & Jason Prokopowycz of Quesada were victorious again David Eades & Phil Goble of Monte Mar.

The Ladies pairs saw Sandra Johnston & Kim Bowles of Quesada against Mary Lockley & Caroline Smyth of San Luis. In a close final it was Mary & Caroline who took the honours.

Onto the 2 Premier events. Sandra Johnston of Quesada played against Sandra Burrows of San Luis.

Sandra J took an early lead but was unable to hold off the experience of Sandra B who took the title.

In the Mens Singles Paul Mayne of Bonalba took on the inform Pete Bonsor of Greenlands. It was Pete who won the title, taking his tally to 4 titles.

After the Final games had finished. George Skinner – Captain of Quesada thanked the organiser, competitors, Markers & Umpires and all the spectators for making it such a good competition.

The Presentations were made by John O’Brien in the absence of Bob Donnelly who was unfortunately unwell.

Following the Presentations Pete Bonsor responded on behalf of the competitors. He thanked John O’Brien for all the organisation, Suzi Cooper & Allen Bowen for acting as co-ordinators for the event.

Photos courtesy Allen Bowen