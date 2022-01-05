



Cartagena Narcotic Drugs department based at the City’s Police Station have detained five men in the Virgen de la Caridad neighbourhood, known as ‘Las Seiscientas’ in a drugs bust distribution raid.

Police were informed of alleged drug sales activities in a house, and investigations began.

At the risk of a hypothetical police intervention, the traffickers had designed a surveillance service, controlled by people who travelled to the vicinity to detect police presence.

They also placed video cameras that sent images of the police, along with street monitors.

The house had a metal door that closed a bunkerized room – from where the vendor served customers through a hole in the wall.

The property also had rooms in the form of narco-houses, where buyers could immediately consume drugs, acquired avoiding a possible seizure.

Despite the security measures adopted by the criminals, rapid action of the police allowed access to the point of sale of drugs.

The seizure of 40 gms of cocaine, 60 gms of marijuana and €900 euros and precision scales was made.

Four clients, two men and two women were in situ at the time of the raid.

Five detainees were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction 5 of Cartagena and the release of all of them was decreed.

During the operation many residents of the neighborhood praised the police.