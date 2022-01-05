



After almost 23,000 infections were reported in the Valencia Community yesterday President Ximo Puig said that the increase in the incidence is a very different situation to what it was a year ago ” thanks to vaccination which is showing extremely good results against the omicron variant,

He said that he wanted to make clear that despite there being a total of 22,832 new infections recorded since New Year’s Eve, we are in a much stronger position than we were a year ago.

Thus, although there are now ten times more infections, the number that is hospitalised is less than a half and there are 80% fewer deaths. He added that the omicron variant has caused fewer mortalities in Spain than the 2018-2019 flu

Nevertheless the President requested “the utmost prudence” in the face of the high number of infections in this sixth wave and, although he added that, at the same time, that there be a “certain normalisation” of social and economic life.

Puig also spoke about the return of children to school where he defended the position of the Generalitat that the return to classrooms is carried out normally.

He stressed that the educational community has already demonstrated its ability to cope with the pandemic and avoid contagious classrooms, which together with the reinforcement of the vaccine for teachers and the vaccination of students, some of which are still pending, will ensure a much safer environment.