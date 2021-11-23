



A Gala dinner on behalf of APANEE Torrevieja saw authorities, partners, family members, professionals, volunteers, sponsors and representatives of different associations in attendance.

The Gala dinner showcased the presentation of APANEE Solidarity Calendar 2022 which is now available in APANEE facilities and through which can be found at collaborating businesses that are displaying Calendar posters at their entrances.

If you want to join in this campaign as a distribution points, you can get in touch at 965 70 7277.