



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified 599 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since last Friday. With this update, the total number of positives stands at 525,170 people.

The new cases by province are 114 in Castellón (56,547 in total); 206 in Alicante (192,111) and 279 in Valencia (276,511). The number of unassigned cases remains at 1.

During the same period there have been 373 discharges to patients with coronavirus bringing the number of people who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community to 521,863 people.

By province, registrations are distributed as follows: 55,885 in Castellón, 190,747 in Alicante and 275,175 in Valencia. The total number of unassigned registrations remains at 56.

Valencian hospitals currently have 325 people admitted, 57 of them in the ICU: 71 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the ICU; 110 in the province of Alicante, 26 of them in the ICU; and 144 in the province of Valencia, 20 in the ICU.

There have been 15 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, all of people between 67 and 97 years of age, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 7,906: 871 in the province of Castellón, 3,040 in Alicante and 3,995 in Valencia.

According to the registered data, there are currently 6,843 active cases, which represents 1.28% of the total positives.

Since the last update, two outbreaks of 10 or more cases have been reported:

Villena: 17 cases. Education, El Campello: 12 cases. Also Education

Meanwhile the incidence of the coronavirus in the province of Alicante has risen 28 points in the last four days, to stand at 110.57 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data released on Tuesday.

The contagion curve continues to increase in many health departments. Most are at medium risk; the only ones that are slightly better are in Orihuela and Elche-Crevillent, with rates of 41.67 and 45.17, respectively.

The Orihuela health area is also the only one that has had a positive news since Friday of last week, as only 18 infections have occurred and the number of active cases has dropped from 75 to 70.