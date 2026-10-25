



SC Torrevieja CF 0–0 Ontinyent 1931 CF

SC Torrevieja CF were forced to settle for a point after being held to a goalless draw by Ontinyent 1931 CF at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday.

The Salt Workers produced an improved display following their heavy 4–1 defeat by Levante UD B, but a combination of missed opportunities and determined goalkeeping prevented them from returning to winning ways in Tercera Federación Group Six.

Ontinyent began the afternoon one point behind Torry, albeit with a game in hand, and created the first opening after three minutes. A dangerous cross caused confusion between Jota and goalkeeper Javi, but the visiting striker dragged his effort wide.

Torry responded through Johan, who beat his marker and delivered into the penalty area. Gabi and Gálvez both attempted to convert, only to be denied by a combination of defenders and the goalkeeper.

Javi was then required to make an excellent diving save, getting down sharply to keep out a powerful direct free-kick.

The hosts should have gone ahead after 19 minutes. Johan again supplied the cross, but Manresa sent his first-time effort over the bar from eight yards.

Johan remained Torry’s most threatening outlet and later forced the Ontinyent goalkeeper to push away a fierce 22-yard strike.

At the opposite end, Jota made two important blocks as the visitors threatened. The second appeared to strike his hand, although Ontinyent made few appeals and the referee allowed play to continue.

Torry also appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty when Gabi went down inside the area, but neither side could find the breakthrough before half-time.

The hosts returned with greater purpose, with Lucas providing an attacking threat from left wing-back. His driving run took him into the box, but his shot from a difficult angle struck the goalkeeper in the chest.

Manager Piquero introduced Adri for Gálvez on the hour before making a triple substitution ten minutes later. Pucho, David and Ismail replaced Abadía, Johan and Gabi as Torry increased the pressure.

The best opportunity arrived with 12 minutes remaining. Adri looked certain to score from six yards, only for the goalkeeper to produce a vital save. The rebound fell invitingly to Pucho, but his follow-up narrowly missed the target.

Pucho then sent a long-range effort just wide before Ismail headed narrowly over as Ontinyent were forced deeper.

Álex replaced Pepe for the closing stages, and Torry continued searching for the decisive goal. Their final opportunity came deep into stoppage time when Ismail attacked a floated cross but failed to make contact.

The clean sheet provided a welcome response to the previous weekend’s setback, but Torry were left regretting their lack of composure in front of goal. Piquero’s side created enough chances to win, particularly during a dominant closing spell, yet the finishing touch remained elusive.