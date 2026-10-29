



Nearly November alreadquiy – where has the year gone? Wonderful sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s inspired plenty of first-tee optimism. Lola’s Cafeteria & Bar kindly supplied the pre-golf coffees after our usual breakfast stop, the 19th Hole, was unexpectedly closed. A lively breeze quickly arrived with all the subtlety of a raving wasp, but the course remained exceptional despite the busy period – a real credit to the Saurines team. Daniel and his crew were, as ever, efficient, welcoming and thoroughly professional.

A field of 41 golfers including one guest set out, many choosing to walk rather than take a buggy. That decision looked inspired at first, although by the back nine a few walkers were admiring passing buggies almost as much as a perfectly struck drive. Everyone made it round, and Lola’s sunny terrace provided the perfect setting for refreshments and the presentation, with Juan and his team looking after us superbly. The following scores were recorded:

Gold: Gavin Parke (37 points and joint best score of the day)

Silver: John Moore (36 points)

Bronze: Carmel McCann (37 points and joint best score of the day)

The Twos Pot was shared by Captain Paul Lambert and Keven Mitchell after two apparently enormous putts found the cup. Nearest the Pins were thin on the ground: the Invisible Golfer claimed the 2nd and 10th, Denis Ryan took the 6th, and Issy Wiggins Turner won the 14th. The day’s biggest haul went to Pete Baldwin, whose inspired choice of Liverpool landed him the football-card pot. At the other end of the leaderboard, Marit Ronsen won the battle for the McBride Bottle – enjoy it!

We also closed the RBL Poppy Appeal Blob Tin and will announce the final amount raised next week. This week’s NTP balls were donated by the RBL Poppy Appeal, with a photo to follow shortly. Our next Blob Tin will support Prostate Cancer UK.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Winners pictured (L to R): Richard McCann (Gold 2nd), Marit Ronsen (McBride Bottle), John Moore (Silver 1st), Carmel McCann (Bronze 1st), Mike Seymour (Bronze 2nd), Paul Lambert (Captain and Twos), Gavin Parke (Gold 1st), Tony “Sell a Poppy” Smale, Pete “Football Card” Baldwin, John Simmons (Silver 4th), Charlie Jackson (Silver 3rd) and Mick Pryke (President).