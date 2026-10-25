



Torrevieja Town Council has put a contract to repaint and maintain road markings across the town and its urbanisations out to tender, with a budget of €450,000 including VAT for the first year.

The one-year contract may be extended for a further year at the same annual price, bringing the potential total to €900,000.

The work will cover municipal roads, streets, squares, paths and car parks. It includes repainting pedestrian crossings, stop lines, directional arrows, symbols, text and parking bay markings, as well as installing new road markings when required by traffic changes or municipal projects.

The contractor will also respond to damage caused by accidents, roadworks or other incidents affecting safety. Materials must provide good visibility by day and night, remain durable and adhere properly to the road surface. Existing markings may be removed by milling where necessary, and non-slip materials used to reduce the risk of accidents.

To limit disruption, work will generally be scheduled overnight between 10pm and 7am, during quieter traffic periods or on non-working days, subject to council instructions.

The tender sets maximum completion times of eight hours for very urgent work, 12 hours for urgent jobs and 24 hours for routine work, from receipt of the electronic notification.

The successful contractor will provide all staff, machinery, vehicles and materials needed, and will be responsible for disposing of waste through authorised treatment facilities.