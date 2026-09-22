



Eight suspected members of an armed criminal gang have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a club doorman in Lorca and an attempted drug robbery near Murcia.

The Guardia Civil said the arrests followed an investigation that linked the killing to an earlier armed raid through ballistic evidence recovered at both crime scenes. Three handguns were seized during the operation.

The first incident occurred in February 2025, when several armed men entered a property in Sangonera la Verde while posing as police officers. The suspects allegedly intended to steal a large quantity of marijuana from a neighbouring property but mistakenly raided the wrong premises.

Shots were fired during the attempted robbery, although the gang fled without completing the raid.

A subsequent investigation led officers to the intended target, where they dismantled an indoor cannabis plantation and seized MDMA, an undocumented hunting shotgun and ammunition. The property’s owner was arrested on suspicion of drug production, electricity theft and illegal weapons possession.

Just days later, on March 9, 2025, armed robbers entered a club in Purias, within the Lorca municipality. A struggle broke out with the doorman, who was shot several times and died from his injuries.

Forensic analysis established that cartridges recovered from both scenes had been fired from the same weapon, allowing investigators to connect the two cases.

Officers believe the group specialised in armed robberies, including so-called vuelcos—raids carried out to steal drugs from rival criminal organisations—as well as robberies targeting money and jewellery.

Investigators initially identified seven suspects and established that several were allegedly involved in both incidents. Further enquiries uncovered additional members and collaborators linked to the group.

The final phase of Operation Bargreen was launched on September 17, with coordinated searches carried out in Murcia city, Las Torres de Cotillas and Lorca.

Five suspects were arrested during the raids, while three others had been detained several weeks earlier. One suspect allegedly attempted to dispose of a handgun by throwing it from a window as officers entered his home.

Another suspect, already in prison for unrelated offences, had to be temporarily transferred from custody so he could attend a property search and other investigative proceedings.

The eight detainees are suspected of offences including intentional homicide, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The operation involved the Guardia Civil’s Murcia judicial police, the Levante Organised Crime Team and several specialist units, including a police dog trained to detect firearms.