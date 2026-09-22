



Orihuela’s PSOE has launched a coordinated campaign at municipal and regional level demanding urgent action over delays to the new Oriol residential care home.

The Socialist municipal group has submitted a motion for debate at the next council meeting, while regional deputy Silvia Gómez has announced plans to present a non-legislative motion in the Valencian parliament.

Residents were moved to a Generalitat-run centre in Torrevieja after the former Oriol facilities in El Palmeral were damaged during the September 2019 DANA. Seven years later, families still do not know when they will be able to return to Orihuela.

In 2022, the previous Valencian government purchased Orihuela’s former asylum building for €4 million, intending to convert part of it into the new Oriol residence. However, construction has yet to begin.

The regional Social Services Department issued an urgent tender for the work in January 2026. The contract has a budget of €5.95 million and a proposed construction period of 14 months.

The deadline for bids closed on February 18, but more than seven months later, the contract has still not been awarded and no timetable has been announced.

PSOE councillor Juan López said the council motion followed demands from the Oriol parents’ association, AMPA Oriol, which has repeatedly requested information about the project.

“The families have been waiting for seven years and have the right to know what is happening, why the contract has still not been awarded and what timetable the Generalitat is actually working to,” López said.

The motion calls on the regional government to complete the tender process immediately, award the contract and provide firm dates for the beginning and completion of the work. It also demands regular communication with affected families.

According to the PSOE, the project received a favourable municipal technical report in November 2025 and was granted planning permission in May 2026.

Concerns have also been raised over €4.06 million earmarked for the project during 2026. The Socialists want guarantees that the funding will not be reduced, lost or deferred because of the delay.

Gómez said the forthcoming parliamentary motion would demand the immediate award of the contract, confirmation of a construction timetable and protection of the funding already allocated.

“The families have waited too long and cannot continue without answers,” the Socialists said. “The Generalitat must listen to them, explain transparently what is happening and set a date for both the start of construction and the residents’ return to Orihuela.”