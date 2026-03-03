



On Friday, 27 February, students from the Francisco Casanovas Inclusive Music Course filled AFA Torrevieja with music and smiles during the fifth concert of their 2025–26 Health Concert series.

Guitarists, vocalists, and drummers—including Maximiano Padilla, Caty Hernández, and Víctor Manuel Quesada—performed solos and duets, enchanting patients, families, and staff alike. A moving recitation by Alberto Rodríguez touched the hearts of caregivers and relatives of Alzheimer’s patients.

Antonia Albentosa, Treasurer of AFA Torrevieja, presented a special gift to the musicians’ teacher, Luis Sánchez, in gratitude for the association’s ongoing support.

The series continues next month, with the sixth concert on Friday, 27 March, at 11:00 am at ADIEM Torrevieja’s CRIS center.