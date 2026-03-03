



DEBRA Butterfly Skin NGO is seeking a Store Manager to lead its Charity Shop in La Marina (Alicante). This full-time, on-site role (38.5 hours/week, Monday–Saturday) offers a permanent contract with probation and a gross salary of €1,555.67 per month.

DEBRA supports families affected by Butterfly Skin (Epidermolysis Bullosa), a rare condition causing extreme skin fragility. Its charity shops are a key source of funding for social and healthcare services.

The Store Manager will oversee all store operations, including sales performance, visual merchandising, stock organisation, and daily reporting. As all products are donated, responsibilities include receiving, sorting, preparing, and displaying items to maximize sales. The role also involves coordinating volunteers, organizing schedules, supporting campaigns, managing social media content, and promoting awareness of DEBRA’s mission among customers.

The ideal candidate has strong organizational and analytical skills, high English proficiency, social media literacy, flexibility, initiative, and the ability to work under pressure. A driving license and vehicle are required.

The full job specification can be found at: www.theleader.info

Closing date 12 May, Applications by email to include CV: info@debra.es