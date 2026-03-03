



A major crackdown in La Manga del Mar Menor has landed one man in hot water after officers uncovered a full-scale illegal tobacco operation inside a private home.

Specialists from the Guardia Civil’s Fiscal and Border unit swooped on the residence, seizing nearly 2,000 packs of cigarettes and around 30 kilos of loose tobacco of unknown origin — with an estimated street value of over €18,000.

The 65-year-old homeowner, who has a prior record for tobacco-related offences, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip-off about illicit tobacco sales taking place in the house. Surveillance operations soon paid off when officers spotted suspicious movement of boxes likely containing contraband.

On inspection, the haul included 1,950 cigarette packs and 28 one-kilo packets of loose tobacco, all carefully wrapped in transparent plastic.

The Guardia Civil say the operation dealt a significant blow to illegal tobacco sales in the region, and the suspect now faces serious charges for contraband.

This bust highlights ongoing efforts in Murcia to clamp down on black-market tobacco and protect public revenue from smuggling operations.