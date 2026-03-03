



The battle over the stalled Orihuela Costa Health Centre expansion has exploded — with Cambiemos Orihuela accusing the town’s Health Councillor of misleading the public and costing the coast €4 million in vital healthcare funding.

Last December, Orihuela City Council claimed the Regional Health Department had ruled the expansion “technically and urbanistically unviable” due to planning discrepancies linked to the plot.

But Cambiemos says that’s simply not true.

After examining the official report, the opposition insists the document does not cancel the project at all. Instead, it reportedly calls for the land’s cadastral details to be corrected — an administrative step, not a death sentence.

For residents of Orihuela Costa, where the population swells dramatically in summer and healthcare services are already stretched, the expansion has long been considered essential.

Even more controversially, €4 million had already been earmarked for the project before the 2023 change of government. Cambiemos argues that such funding would never have been allocated if the scheme were genuinely impossible.

Councillor Quique Montero has now accused the current administration of lacking political will, claiming the works could already be nearing completion.

The accusation is stark: a paperwork issue has been spun into a shutdown — and Orihuela Costa may have paid the price with the loss of millions in healthcare investment.