



The fighters of Club Kick Boxing Torrevieja delivered an outstanding performance at the Valencian Regional Kickboxing Championships held in Almussafes, confirming the club’s growing reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

Nine competitors represented the Torrevieja-based club, showcasing exceptional technical ability, discipline and competitive spirit throughout an intense day of bouts. Their performances translated into an impressive medal haul:

6 Gold Medals

4 Silver Medals

5 Bronze Medals

The results underline the meticulous preparation and consistent work carried out by both athletes and coaching staff. Across multiple weight categories and formats, the team demonstrated tactical maturity, ring control and resilience under pressure.

Crucially, the gold medal winners have now secured automatic qualification to represent the Valencian Community at the upcoming Spanish National Championships. Selection for the regional squad is a significant milestone and reflects both individual excellence and the collective strength of the club’s development programme.

The championship in Almussafes proved to be a high-calibre event, featuring strong opposition from across the region. Torrevieja’s fighters rose to the challenge, displaying composure and determination in equal measure.

With momentum firmly on their side, the club’s focus now shifts to the international stage. The next objective is the World Cup in Jesolo, Italy — a major competition that will test the team against elite global talent.

For Club Kick Boxing Torrevieja, this latest success is not a culmination, but a launchpad. The season is building, ambitions are growing, and as the team itself declares: this is only the beginning.