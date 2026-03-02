Home Editor Picks Orihuela Costa Residents Dumped on Once Again as Garbage Bill remains the... Orihuela families will be paying one of the province’s steepest garbage collection fees again this year: €202 per household. Despite previous promises to review the rate, the City Council has ruled out any reduction, keeping last year’s record increase in place. Editor PicksEnvironmentFinanceHeadlineMembers OnlyNewsCosta BlancaOrihuelaOrihuela-CostaRefuse and waste managementVega Baja Orihuela Costa Residents Dumped on Once Again as Garbage Bill remains the highest in the Vega Baja By Staff Reporter - 02/03/2026 0 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 176 SIGHT RESTORING SURGERIES CARRIED OUT BY ALICANTE MISSION IN MAURITANIA €350,000 Boost for Disability Support Centre in Orihuela City Over 1,300 Alicante Students Join Guardia Civil Cyber League WEATHER ALERT: Storm Regina Set to Drench Alicante Province as Aemet Warns of “Significant” Change Orihuela Debate Reignited: Petition Seeks Dual Name “Orihuela–Oriola” Rubalcava Palace Remains Closed: Orihuela Faces €300,000 Shortfall despite 4.6 million euro spend 20% of Residents in the Valencian Community are now Foreign-Born COULD THIS BE THE END OF CHARITY SHOPS IN SPAIN ? Edition 1117 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 2 – 8 March 2026 ORIHUELA FACES €1M EU CASH PAYBACK OVER MISSING PAPERWORK New Civil Guard Barracks to Boost Security in Los Alcázares Los Alcázares Goes Green with a New Bike Lane Linking San Javier Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment