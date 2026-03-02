



The Club de Tenis Torrevieja enjoyed an outstanding weekend of competition (28 February–1 March 2026) in the Valencian Community Team Championships, posting impressive results in both the Over-50 men’s and women’s categories.

Over-50 Men Reach Semi-Finals After Dramatic 4-3 Win

The Over-50 men’s team secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory away to CT Torrent in the quarter-finals. The tightly contested tie went down to the wire, with Torrevieja clinching the decisive points to book their place in the semi-finals.

Next weekend, the team will compete for promotion to the First Division — a pivotal fixture for both players and club.

Over-50 Women Seal 3-2 Doubles Decider

The Over-50 women’s side also celebrated success, edging out C.T. Las Vegas 3-2 in a closely fought encounter. The tie was ultimately decided in the doubles, where Torrevieja’s pairing secured the winning point.

Hosting Youth Tennis

Beyond team competition, the club continues to promote grassroots tennis as host of the IV Bola de Oro Circuit (Under-14, Phase 3), reinforcing its growing reputation within the Valencian tennis calendar.