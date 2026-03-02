



The Guardia Civil has launched the VII National Cyber League in Alicante, engaging 1,333 students from 42 secondary schools in the province. The Pre-Amateur competition, running from 2–13 March 2026, teaches safe and responsible use of digital technologies through practical cyber challenges, including detecting manipulated images and fraudulent websites.

Guardia Civil experts provide guidance, workshops on digital self-protection, and hands-on support, helping students develop digital skills, analytical thinking, and teamwork.

The two top teams from the Valencian Community will advance to the national final in April at the Guardia Civil Officer Academy in Aranjuez (Madrid). Winners receive educational technology prizes, while all participants gain valuable experience and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely.

This is the first year the Valencian Community participates, highlighting the region’s commitment to cybersecurity education and digital literacy.

Overall, La Ciberliga serves both educational and preventive roles — teaching young people how to navigate the digital world safely while helping to identify and nurture future talent in cyber‑security.