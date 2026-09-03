



Torrevieja’s International Half Marathon and 10K race have been postponed until 2027 because of ongoing roadworks and resurfacing across much of the planned route.

The Town Hall’s Sports Department said the work currently taking place throughout the city meant the next edition could not be held with the necessary safety and organisational guarantees for runners, spectators and event staff.

Officials are continuing preparations for the races to return in 2027, with the aim of providing participants with the safest and best-organised event possible.

Torrevieja Town Hall apologised for any inconvenience caused to runners, athletics clubs and supporters, while thanking them for their understanding.

The authority said the postponement had been necessary to ensure that the popular sporting event could be staged properly and safely.

A new date and further information about the 2027 edition will be announced shortly through the Town Hall’s official channels.