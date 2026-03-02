



The Generalitat Valenciana has awarded €350,000 to Ayuntamiento de Orihuela to fund renovation works at the Oriol Occupational Centre.

The grant, approved by the Regional Directorate-General for Social and Healthcare Infrastructure, forms part of a funding programme aimed at local authorities and non-profit organisations to support investment projects in social services facilities. The initiative focuses on the improvement, modernisation and adaptation of centres currently in operation.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, said the funding strengthens investment in what she described as an essential service for people with intellectual disabilities. She underlined that upgrading facilities and services remains a municipal priority to enhance quality of life for users, families and staff.

The regional subsidy will enable the council to continue adapting and modernising municipal infrastructure, ensuring the centre provides accessible, up-to-date facilities aligned with current care standards and user needs.

The Centre, long a key service for adults with intellectual disabilities, had been out of its original building since it was severely damaged by the DANA storm in 2019 and it was only at the beginning of this year that renovation work was completed and it was reopened for public use.