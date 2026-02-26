



What a gloriously sunny February morning it was as we made our way up into the Murcian hills for another SMGS adventure at Altorreal. Spirits were high, sunglasses were on, and confidence… well, that varied – but hey, that’s golf!

The course has become one of our favourite hangouts, and with Antonio and his team greeting us like old friends, it always feels like a bit of a homecoming. The course conditions were good overall, though the greens rolled about as fast as the A7 to Murcia – if you know, you know.

Despite the sunshine, we’re still in “winter numbers” mode, sending 39 happy golfers out down the dog‑leg right. Drivers were flying, some beautifully… some less so. (One or two may never see daylight again – names withheld to protect the guilty.) There was good golf, great golf, and golf that can only be described as “character-building.” But that’s why we love this sport and come back each week!

Today’s “Hall of Fame” (and mild infamy):

Gold: Guy Wade Palmer (33 pts)

Silver: Robin Eastman (40 pts with best score of the day!) with putting so precise it should probably be investigated, plus several wonderfully dodgy shots that miraculously behaved.

Bronze: Mike Seymoure (34 pts)

The coveted “Twos pot” was split between: John Batterby, Alan Bryce and Keven Mitchell. “Nearest the Pins” went to the sharp shooters: John Batterby (5th), Jack Webster (8th), Dave Friedman (10th) and Kenny Cunningham (17th). Meanwhile, Jack Webster walked away with the prized football card loot (go Coventry!), and our beloved “residential carer” Adrian Roberts took home the legendary McBride Bottle – enjoy responsibly, Adrian!

Our first Pairs Knockout Match of the year pitted the mighty “McCann Clan” against Norman Padmore and Adrian Roberts. Fresh off a pre‑BIG‑birthday holiday, the McCann Clan stormed to a 3/1 victory. Well done! And on that note, a very happy (and mysterious) birthday to Richard McCann, whose age will remain secret… except to say it starts with a “7” this Monday, 2nd March.

We also received heartfelt thanks from Luke Rossiter for our donation toward his upcoming “big trip” once he completes chemotherapy. All our thoughts and best wishes go out to Luke (Norman Padmore’s Grandson).

Keep up to date with SMGS at www.smgs.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming games. If interested, contact smgs91info@gmail.com. We are also proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel needs.

Winners pictured (L-R): Adrian Roberts, Richard and Carmel of the McCann Clan and Norman Padmore (Pairs Knockout) and Mick Pryke (Captain), Adrian Roberts (McBride Bottle), Robin Eastman (Silver) and the resident PBomber, Tony Smale, Mike Seymore (Bronze) and Guy Wade Palmer (Gold). Great job everybody.