



Passengers flying with Ryanair from Spain are being reminded to check in online before heading to the airport or risk paying an additional fee.

Since November, Ryanair has fully phased out paper boarding passes. Travellers must now complete check-in online and use the digital boarding pass generated in the airline’s myRyanair app to board their flight. Those who arrive at the airport without having checked in online can be charged a penalty — €30 for departures from Spain, rising to £55 in the UK, according to reports.

The airline says the shift to a fully digital system is designed to speed up the boarding process while reducing paper use. The app also provides access to several in-flight and travel management features, including mobile food and drink ordering, real-time flight updates, instant notifications during disruptions, alternative flight options, and centralised access to travel documents.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Brady, said the move would deliver “a faster, smarter, and greener experience for passengers,” while streamlining services through the airline’s mobile platform.

Ryanair has stressed that passengers receive reminder emails 48 and 24 hours before departure prompting them to check in online. However, those who ignore the reminders and attempt to check in at the airport will still be required to pay the airport check-in fee.