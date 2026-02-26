



Spain’s airport operator Aena has set out the financial roadmap for the long-awaited expansion of Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, confirming total investment of €868 million over the next five years and a completion date of 2036.

The breakdown follows the €1.154 billion headline figure announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a visit to Elche last September. Aena now confirms that €453 million will be allocated in the next Airports Regulation Document (DORA 2027–2031), with the remaining €701 million earmarked for the subsequent cycle, DORA 2032–2036, to complete the works.

The figures underline the scale of a strategic project designed to support continued growth at one of Spain’s busiest airports. Passenger forecasts presented by Aena’s board last week place Alicante–Elche at 22.3 million passengers, representing 11.7% growth over the next five years. The airport closed 2025 with 19.9 million travellers, ranking fifth nationwide and marking a record year.

Over the coming five-year period alone, planned investment totals €868.3 million, a sum described by Aena as “far higher” than the €119.9 million allocated under the current DORA — effectively a sevenfold increase. Around half of this will fund the terminal expansion, with the remainder directed to improvements across the terminal complex, car parks, access roads and associated infrastructure.

Passenger charges and airline concerns

In justifying the investment, Aena stresses that the project is not solely about increasing capacity. The operator argues the upgrades will improve operational efficiency, cutting aircraft waiting times and reducing emissions by enabling quicker runway clearance.

To fund the programme, Aena has proposed an average annual increase in passenger charges. At Alicante–Elche, this would amount to 35 cents per passenger, falling to 25 cents if incentives are applied. Airlines have strongly criticised the proposed rises, but Alicante–Elche remains below the national average, which could help preserve its competitive position.

Even so, the increase would double current charges, which range between €5.57 and €8.37 per passenger, excluding security and service fees. According to Aena’s official tariff guide, total costs ultimately sit between €9 and €12 per passenger for comparable services.

Terminal expansion and non-Schengen traffic

Aena confirms the terminal’s surface area will expand by almost 30%. Key works include upgrading the main processing building with a new state-of-the-art security checkpoint, allowing passengers to keep liquids and electronic devices in hand luggage, significantly improving throughput and passenger experience.

The existing old terminal will be demolished to make way for a new pier dedicated to non-Schengen traffic, reflecting stricter border control requirements. British passengers — who now travel via non-Schengen routes following Brexit — remain the airport’s most significant foreign market. In 2025, UK nationals accounted for one in every three passengers, with flights to and from the British Isles dominating traffic.

Aena says the new facilities will provide higher-quality spaces with a broader service offering, including boarding gates equipped with airbridges. Additional works will improve access roads and parking, upgrade taxiways to cut aircraft taxi times, and create a rapid-exit runway to boost operational efficiency from both runway directions.

Together, the investments aim to future-proof Alicante–Elche Airport as a key gateway for tourism and international travel on Spain’s southeast coast.