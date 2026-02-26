



332 plants seized, €33,000 in electricity fraud uncovered

The Guardia Civil has smashed an illegal indoor marijuana operation in the Torremendo district of Orihuela, arresting one man and investigating three others for drug trafficking, organised crime, and massive electricity theft.

The operation, launched in January following tips from San Miguel de Salinas, saw the Torrevieja ROCA team conduct undercover surveillance of the property. Officers observed four men running the illicit enterprise: one kept watch outside, another handled logistics, and two managed the plants inside.

On 13 February, authorities raided the home with support from Torrevieja’s USECIC unit, discovering 332 mature cannabis plants ready for harvest along with a mobile phone used for coordination. The suspects had bypassed the electricity meter, defrauding the supplier of an estimated €33,000.

The arrested 34-year-old was taken to court and released with precautionary measures. The remaining three men, aged between 34 and 65, including some with prior criminal records for similar offences, have been formally charged with the same crimes.

The Guardia Civil called the seizure a major blow against organised drug operations in the region and a warning to anyone attempting to profit from illegal cultivation.