



Cristiano Ronaldo has added club owner to his legendary football CV, snapping up a 25% stake in Spanish Segunda side UD Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward joins Saudi-led owner Mohammed Al-Khereiji in steering the club, aiming to back Almeria’s growth both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo knows Spanish football inside out, having netted 450 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid and lifted multiple La Liga and Champions League trophies. Almeria, founded in 1989, currently sit third in the second tier, two points behind leaders Real Racing with 15 games to go.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo’s business portfolio has boomed. From hotels in Madeira and Lisbon to gyms, lifestyle brands, hair clinics, and fashion lines, he’s built a post-football empire generating millions. The Almeria move reflects his long-held ambition to stay in the game beyond playing, applying the same discipline that made him a scoring machine to shaping a football club’s future.

“This is about contributing to football beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said. “Almeria has strong foundations and huge potential.” With Almeria now part of his growing sports portfolio, Ronaldo’s next goal might just be in the boardroom.

