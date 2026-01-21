Pilar de la Horadada Invest €565,767 Sports and Recreation Areas





José Antonio Martínez, Councilor for Sports at the Pilar de la Horadada City Council, announced that €565,767.21 from the PLAN PLANIFICA (Provincial Cooperation Plan for municipal works and services 2024–2027) will be used to improve and upgrade four sports and recreational areas in the municipality, with optional additional enhancements if bidders propose them.

The main projects include:

Pinar de Campoverde (Calle Tejo): Construction of two new padel courts on the existing multi-sport court.

Construction of on the existing multi-sport court. Las Villas (Calle Mar Báltico): Renovation of the two existing multi-sport courts .

Renovation of the . Torre de la Horadada (Avenida del Velero): Construction of a Parkour area and a Skatepark .

Construction of a and a . Río Mar, Mil Palmeras (Calle Río Nervión): Renovation of the multi-sport court and two tennis courts, plus construction of two padel courts on the existing multi-purpose court.

The project also includes two optional enhancements, depending on bids:

Municipal Sports Center: On the site of the former English bowling lane, a new recreational area will be created for free public use, featuring a mini basketball court, two volleyball courts, and a playground with swings, seesaws, and slides. Torre de la Horadada (Calle Salar): Installation of a gerontogym zone with a rehabilitation circuit consisting of five modules: shoulder and finger ladder, shoulder wheel panel, double pedal bench, double waist rotation, and a double arm bike bench.

Councilor Martínez emphasized that the investment will enhance sports facilities, promote healthy lifestyles, and provide recreational opportunities for all age groups in Pilar de la Horadada.