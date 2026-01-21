PSOE Criticizes Orihuela’s FITUR Flop

On January 20, 2026, the PSOE of Orihuela publicly criticized the municipal government for its lack of planning, promotion, and ambition in Festivities and Tourism, following the celebration of San Antón without any institutional publicity and just before the FITUR International Tourism Fair in Madrid, with no proposals presented by the city.

Councilor García noted, “This past weekend, Orihuela celebrated San Antón, a festival with a rich tradition, including the charlatans’ contest, bergamot ball sales, the pig raffle, and the blessing of animals, yet there was not a single announcement, poster, press conference, or promotion by the Town Hall.”

She added, “VOX blames the PP, and the PP blames VOX, but the reality is that both the Department of Festivities and the Department of Tourism have done the same: ignored what matters. This isn’t about blaming anyone—it’s about taking responsibility. Both departments have shown no passion for a job that should defend, promote, and sell Orihuela.”

The PSOE also criticized the last-minute contract for organizing San Antón, awarded just one day before the event, highlighting the government’s constant improvisation despite the festival being held every year on the same date.

Regarding FITUR, García said: “Tomorrow the country’s most important tourism fair opens, and we know absolutely nothing about Orihuela’s presence. No projects, no announcements, no promotion, no media coverage. And that’s because there is nothing to present.”

The Councilor lamented that the city continues to rely on inertia, adding, “Thankfully, Semana Santa and the Moors and Christians festivals save themselves thanks to their committees and associations, because the Town Hall has done nothing to make them bigger or improve their projection.”

“It’s a real shame, a lost opportunity, and a wasted showcase,” García concluded, warning that “while Orihuela looks inward, other municipalities are advancing with showcookings, sports events, innovative proposals, and real promotion of their best assets.” She added, “Orihuela is their town and my town, and it hurts to see how, due to lack of work, enthusiasm, and planning, we continue to lose opportunities that will not return.”