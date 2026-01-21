€3M ILLEGAL TOBACCO MEGA-FACTORY BUSTED IN ALICANTE





Cops smash secret cigarette plant — 300,000 packs seized

• Two men arrested after Guardia Civil raid hidden factory in Muro de Alcoy

• Industrial machines, trucks and vans used for smuggling recovered

• Workers allegedly lived inside the warehouse in filthy conditions

Alicante, Spain — January 21, 2026

A massive illegal tobacco factory worth more than €3 million has been shut down by Spain’s Guardia Civil in a major operation known as “Murali.”

The clandestine plant was operating inside an industrial warehouse in Muro de Alcoy, where officers arrested two men and seized more than 300,000 packs of cigarettes ready to be sold on the black market.

Suspicious activity raised the alarm

The investigation began in November 2025, when anti-organized crime officers detected unusual behavior at a warehouse in the Canaleta industrial estate. The building remained sealed during the day, while hurried loading and unloading took place at unusual hours.

Truck interception exposed the operation

Police stopped a trailer leaving the site and discovered cigarette-making machinery, loose tobacco, and printing plates bearing well-known brand names, confirming the existence of an illegal factory.

Fully operational underground plant

Investigators established that the site was a fully functioning cigarette production facility, complete with industrial machinery and a distribution network designed to move contraband across the country.

Final raid uncovers huge haul

During the raid, officers seized:

More than 300,000 cigarette packs

Industrial manufacturing equipment

Heavy trucks and vans used to transport the illegal goods

The total value of the seized material exceeds €3 million.

Workers allegedly lived inside in poor conditions

Evidence found inside the warehouse suggests that up to 12 people may have lived and worked there for extended periods in unsanitary conditions.

Suspects remanded in custody

The two suspects, aged 51 and 22, face charges including public health offenses, smuggling, membership in a criminal organization, and crimes against industrial property. A court in Alcoy ordered their pre-trial detention.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that the case remains open and that further arrests are possible as the investigation continues.